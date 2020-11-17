SwordArt reportedly set to join TSM after Worlds finals appearance with Suning

The LMS and LPL veteran is reportedly bringing his extensive experience to the TSM roster

SwordArt, who is just weeks removed from playing in the Worlds grand finals, is set to sign on with TSM ahead of the 2021 LCS season, according to Pablo Suárez of Esportmaníacos.

With this signing, SwordArt is set to replace Biofrost in the bottom lane and play alongside veteran AD carry Doublelift. He joins a roster in desperate need of a boost after an underwhelming end to its season.

Despite winning the LCS Summer Split title, TSM failed to win any of their six matches at Worlds. Following the disappointing showing, the team’s mid laner Bjergsen retired from the active roster and assumed the role of head coach.

Sources: @TSM will pick up current Worlds finalist SwordArt from Suning Gaming as their starting support for the 2021 #LCS season.



The Taiwanese support will replace Biofrost. — Pablo Suárez (@BloopGG) November 17, 2020

SwordArt is just the latest move for TSM in the offseason. The organization has reportedly bought on Huni to play top lane next season, while also reportedly buying out the contract of PowerOfEvil from FlyQuest to replace Bjergsen. Perhaps with more veteran players and international experience coming into next season, TSM will be able to find its footing.

Play in North America’s LCS is expected to begin sometime in January 2021.

