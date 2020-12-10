JD Gaming signs former Suning head coach Chashao

JD Gaming acquired Shih “Chashao” Yi-Hao, the former head coach from Suning, to lead the team in the upcoming 2021 season.

Chashao has a lot of experience as a head coach after his previous teams improved drastically under his command. Flash Wolves and Suning, two of the most remarkable teams he coached showed a good and coordinated display of skill, capable of turning a poor season around.

Our order of Chashao has arrived!🍖



Please join us in welcoming JDG.Chashao as the head coach leading our LoL division.



Chashao has extensive experience coaching world-class teams from FW to SNG. We look forward to the breakthroughs he will achieve with the team!#JDGwin pic.twitter.com/dNtsi5PDDt — JD Gaming (@JDGaming) December 10, 2020

Chashao began his professional League career in 2012 as a commentator. In 2013 he decided to begin a coaching career as well and began his journey briefly on Taipei Assassins before moving over to Flash Wolves. At the end of 2016, he left the team and disappeared from the scene for a couple of years. He signed with Suning during 2019 with whom he has stayed for three splits, helping the team drastically improve during the 2020 season.

JD Gaming had a remarkable year, however that was not enough to help them claim the World Championship trophy. They were shut down during the quarterfinals by Chashao’s former team in a one-sided best-of-five series.

With all players signed through 2021, JD Gaming is looking to improve what was possibly the weakest link and attempt to overcome their weaknesses to secure the World Championship trophy next split.

