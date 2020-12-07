Head coach Chashao steps down from Suning

After 571 days with the League of Legends team, head coach Shih “Chashao” Yi-Hao has stepped down from Suning, the organization announced today.

Chashao, after an underwhelming start to the year, led the underdog team from 11th place in LPL Spring Split all the way to Worlds 2020.

Suning beat Europe’s G2 Esports in the group stage of the tournament and took down rivals JD Gaming and Top Esports in the knockouts, before losing 3-1 to the LCK’s DAMWON Gaming in the Worlds finals.

We regret to announce that Chashao has stepped down as head coach of Suning.



Together for 571 days, together experienced the trough, but also hand in hand to see the scenery high.



Thanks to your contribution and efforts to Suning.

Wish you the next stop closer to your dream. pic.twitter.com/PmnWmnrsbQ — SUNING (@suning_gaming) December 7, 2020

Chashao, previously known as Fluidwind, first made a name for himself as a commentator for Garena Taiwan. In 2013, though, he moved on to a coaching position with the LMS’ Taipei Assassins. The next year he went on to join Flash Wolves, before signing with Suning in 2019.

It remains to be seen which team Chashao will coach next, but considering his knowledge and experience at the highest level of competition, he will be a valuable pickup for any LPL team going into next season.