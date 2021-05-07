Sources: Team Vitality acquiring BIG top laner SLT for LEC lineup

Team Vitality is in the process of acquiring Berlin International Gaming top laner Enzo “SLT” Gonzalez, who will become Vitality’s new LEC top laner, sources familiar with the move told Dot Esports.

SLT will replace rookie top laner Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen, who debuted in the LEC in January and competed with Vitality when it came in 10th place this spring. If completed, Szygenda will move to Vitality Bee, the French organization’s Academy League of Legends team in the La Ligue Francaise European Regional League, sources said. Vitality declined to comment.

Vitality is also discussing other changes to its lineup, including a replacement in the mid lane and possibly other roles throughout the midseason period, which opens on May 24.

SLT and his former team, BIG, won the ERL Prime League Pro Division title in March, defeating mousesports 3-1 in the finals. The French top laner is considered one of the best prospects in the semi-pro European top lane player pool, along with other big names like Karmine Corp top laner Adam.

Vitality has already made a change for the 2021 LEC Summer Split, dismissing head coach Hadrien “Duke” Forestier in favor of Vitality Bee head coach Mateusz “Tasz” Borkowsk, as reported by Dot Esports on April 20. These changes are motivated by a disappointing spring from the French team where they finished last among their peers with a 5-13 record.

