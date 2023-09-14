Song of Nunu finally has a release date—and it’s coming soon

Do you remember hearing about that cute and whimsical puzzle game, Song of Nunu, starring iconic League of Legends champion Nunu and Willump? Now, it finally has a release date.

On Sept. 14, Riot Forge, the third-party publishing label within Riot Games, announced Song of Nunu is officially coming on Nov. 1, 2023.

This incredibly designed puzzle game that will entice you to use your wits as you venture across Freljord, the coldest Runeterra zone, will be released for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store platforms. If you didn’t find your favorite gaming console here, don’t worry because Riot Forge promises other releases will follow.

As you’re reading this, Song of Nunu is available for pre-purchase with a price tag of $29.99, which includes the game itself and a digital art book. You can also grab a physical collector’s edition for $99.99 via the merch store that comes with a series of collectibles:

Willump plush

Poro plush

Song of Nunu art book

Four Freljord postcards

Five collectible enamel pins

A collectible artwork print

A campfire pop-up diorama

The main characters are Nunu and Willump. Image via Tequila Works and Riot Forge

If you’ve forgotten all about Song of Nunu because you were too busy playing League or you don’t know much about it, let me quickly get you up to speed. This is a puzzle game that takes you on an adventure across Freljord, where you’ll have to conquer powerful foes like wolves, strong blizzards, and enchantment. Although this is primarily a puzzle game, you’ll have to be quick on your fingers to avoid avalanches, sled through frozen pathways, and hike across big and scary mountains.

The story will be brought to life by Riot Forge and Tequila Works and will surely deliver a full-blown fantasy for both puzzle and League fans, only waiting to embark on the quest of a lifetime with Nunu, Willump, and even Braum.

