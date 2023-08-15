Silver and Gold LoL players who want to rank up should ban these 3 champions

Breaking out of a funk in League of Legends can be tough, especially in silver and gold ranks where games can be pretty unpredictable. One surefire way to control a game before it even starts is with a successful draft, and through this past patch, there are a few champions that should be on your radar when thinking about picks and bans.

Through Patch 13.15 released on Aug. 2, three champions are taking over as some of the best picks in this specific rank distribution, and they span multiple roles. Shyvana, for example, is one of the strongest picks in the jungle, boasting the best jungle win rate in both Silver and Gold ranks, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

The half-dragon has elevated to new heights over the last patches due to her ability to fit into different team compositions. Whether you’re building a burst-first AP threat, a close-range DPS challenger, or a formidable bruiser with plenty of healing and tankiness, Shyvana has become a go-to champion with a 53.7 percent win rate and over 123,000 games played in Silver.

Zyra, on the other hand, has remained a top support pick through the last two patches, holding a 53.3 percent win rate over 125,000 games played in Silver. In Gold, she has similar numbers and is just as popular, since she is one of the easier champions to pilot in her role while also being one of the most impactful.

Her abilities are relatively easy to learn and master, and she also brings a ton of zone control with her plants and ultimate ability, Stranglethorns. She is oppressive in lane with her poke and crowd control, and later in the game, she can help secure neutral objectives by keeping her opponents at bay with well-placed plants. If her team gets into a skirmish, she deals tons of damage when left untouched and will lock down groups of enemies with ease.

Lastly, Xerath has been pretty annoying for bottom laners to deal with over the last two patches as well due to his classic poke potential in the bottom lane. He has a 53.2 percent win rate in Silver ranks with over 146,000 games played, with even better numbers in Gold.

The Magus Ascendant brings a ton of long-range damage that can help win laning phase alongside the right partner, like Ezreal, Jhin, and Miss Fortune. Recent buffs also gave his ult more power and charges, while also helping out his mana sustain so he can continue to dish out more abilities. He only has to avoid ganks and keep his distance, so that he isn’t pulled into a close-quarter fight vs. stronger opponents.

All three champions are cut above in the current meta in Silver and Gold, and learning one (or all) of them could be your ticket up the ladder.

About the author