Sentinels waves off suggestions of joining LCS following reports of TSM and CLG’s potential departures

After recent reports suggested that TSM and CLG, two staple organizations in League of Legends’ esports scene in North America, could be leaving the LCS in the near future due to financial struggles, rumors that Sentinels was looking to expand its operations and join the league emerged. Such rumors, however, aren’t true, according to a report by James Fudge of The Esports Advocate.

The Esports Advocate spoke to a high-ranking Sentinels employee on background (under the condition of anonymity) and the source said that Sentinels isn’t actively speaking to “anyone”—TSM, CLG, or Riot Games—about joining the LCS. The Los Angeles organization is already partnered with Riot in VALORANT esports and its star-studded roster featuring TenZ, Sacy, and paNcada is currently competing in VCT Americas League. On top of the lineup, Sentinels is also home to streamer Tarik, who hosts the most popular watch parties for VALORANT tournaments.

The rumors that Sentinels was trying to expand to the LCS started flying after Robert Hanes, host of the podcast Talking TSM and president of media outlet The Game Haus, said on April 4 that Sentinels had asked about the price of an LCS spot from the “numerous teams”—likely TSM and CLG—that could be departing the North American league soon.

More on the Sentinels stuff. Apparently, they have at least inquired on the pricing of an #LCS spot from the numerous teams that could be looking to exit. Nothing is imminent as it seems like they are still assessing the situation. — Robert “Sorenzen” Hanes (@TGHRobertHanes) April 4, 2023

TSM and CLG are two of the oldest organizations in League history in the West and the news that both of them might leave the LCS left the scene shocked. TSM is reportedly under a financial burden after the $210 million sponsorship with cryptocurrency exchange FTX fell through in November 2022, shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy.

CLG, on the other hand, is about to get hit with mass layoffs this Thursday, April 6, according to League reporter Travis Gafford. The esports organization’s parent company Madison Square Garden (MSG) is reportedly looking to sell off all CLG’s esports teams, including the League team and its LCS spot. NRG is the leading candidate at the moment to pursue a deal with MSG and join the LCS, according to Gafford.

Aside from investing in VALORANT, Sentinels also participates in the Halo Championship Series and in the Apex Legends Championship Series.