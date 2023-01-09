How to unlock every League of Legends champion for free

Unlocking every one of the champions available in League of Legends is a tall task for almost any casual player. You’ll either have to fork over a lot of money to Riot Games or devote a lot of time to unlock them all by simply playing the game.

Since December 2022, however, there’s a much easier path to unlocking each one of the over 160 champions in League. Riot has partnered with Microsoft and every Xbox Game Pass subscriber can unlock the League champions for free as part of signing up for Xbox Game Pass, as long as the subscription is active. This allows Xbox Game Pass subscribers to play with every champion in League and immediately unlock any new character on day one of launch.

After you activate your Xbox Game Pass subscription, you only need to take one step to start playing with any League champion you want.

Unlocking every League of Legends champion for free, explained

All you have to do once you’ve bought an Xbox Game Pass subscription is head to the account linking page and log into your Riot and Microsoft account. You’ll unlock all the champions within the next 24 hours and can start playing with the new characters once that’s concluded.

Riot and Microsoft have given free cosmetics across League, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra to everyone that has linked their Microsoft and Riot account as of Jan. 1, 2023. It’s unclear if the companies will hand over more free items in the future so new subscribers can also enjoy these perks.

In case you also play Wild Rift, Riot and Microsoft are planning to unlock all champions for Xbox Game Pass subscribers this year at a later date.