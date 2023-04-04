Which esports organizations could join the LCS if TSM and CLG leave the league?

The end of an era might be coming for many longtime North American League of Legends fans.

Over the last couple of weeks, recent reports have delved into the current state of CLG and TSM, two iconic esports organizations that are now supposedly at risk of dropping out of the LCS. The former is reportedly making mass layoffs in the wake of a possible sale to another company, while the latter could be selling its LCS spot due to financial struggles.

Across the past decade, CLG and TSM have been synonymous with the League and general esports ecosystem and were pioneers when it came to creating one of the first rivalry matchups in the LCS. They led the way for the region by bringing in fans from around the world with legendary rosters, hilarious content, and unforgettable moments that have been etched into the history of this league.

But now, one chapter closes and another begins. With two of the most recognizable faces in the LCS possibly departing, there are only a handful of esports organizations that could take their place and help lead the league into the future.

Here are four esports organizations that could field an LCS team if TSM and CLG leave the league.

NRG

Photo via Riot Games

Like many other teams before it, NRG had a relatively short run in the LCS back in 2016 when the org fielded a pair of rosters highlighted by names like Impact, Santorin, GBM, and KiWiKiD. In the following years after that relative disappointment, the organization branched out into different esports like Apex Legends and Rocket League while currently holding a VALORANT franchise spot in VCT Americas.

Although NRG did partner with CMG to acquire the popular Vietnamese League team GAM Esports in 2021, Travis Gafford reported that NRG is the frontrunner to acquire CLG’s LCS slot. Although it never garnered significant support during its time in the LCS, NRG is a longstanding team that has built up a decent following through various successes in other esports.

Sentinels

Photo by Lance Skundrich via Riot Games

As one of the fastest-rising esports organizations in NA, Sentinels fans could migrate over to the LCS after the team took over with great performances in VALORANT, Apex, and Halo.

The org’s social media presence has been elite, with a content creator team that features popular names like Tarik, 39daph, Aceu, and Zombs. Most importantly, Sentinels knows how to build championship-winning rosters, as seen with the multiple trophies it’s collected over such a short time span.

This team could rise to the challenge of joining the LCS, all while trash-talking anyone who stands in their way.

Moist Esports

Screengrab via Moist Esports

Although Moist Esports hasn’t been around for too long, this popular esports organization has already amassed a loyal fan base through its endeavors in the fighting game community, Rocket League, Apex, and, most recently, a new VALORANT roster.

The biggest selling point, however, is how MoistCr1TiKaL and Ludwig are two of the biggest content creators at the moment. That level of exposure would not only lift up Moist during its inaugural season but also help elevate the LCS by bringing new fans to the league while giving remaining fans a new organization to cheer for.

Maybe it’s time for the LCS to welcome a completely new org to its shores with one of the wettest teams in esports.

MrBeast Esports

Over the last five years, one name has risen in the content creator space as one of the biggest in the world: MrBeast. The 24-year-old has skyrocketed to new heights across multiple spaces, including social media and through his various viral videos that feature other popular content creators across Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram.

Last year, however, MrBeast made waves when he announced that he was “100 percent” going to purchase and build a League team to compete in the LCS at the 2022 World Championship. His only concern was choosing when the right time was to join the league, rather than choosing if he’d want to enter the league at all.

With his massive fan base spread across multiple different target demographics, MrBeast’s possible team would be an injection of hype for a league that may lose two of its legacy organizations. His outreach could introduce League esports to a whole new audience while becoming a front-facing leader in the LCS.