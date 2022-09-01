Ruination audiobook will feature voices of League of Legends champions

Riot Games, the renowned game studio that launched popular gaming titles like League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Teamfight Tactics, the stunningly beautiful TV show Arcane, and K-pop albums featuring League’s champions is publishing a book called Ruination on Sept. 6. Since Riot loves going the extra mile, the Ruination book is no exception.

Critically-acclaimed voice actors Misty Lee, Mark Oliver, and Sean J. Teale, who breathed life into Kalista, Thresh, and Viego, are making their return with dramatized English version of the upcoming Ruination audiobook. Although Riot still hasn’t revealed the full cast of voice actors that will shine in the upcoming audiobook, it’s confirmed that iconic League voice actors are making their return to the lands of Camavor.

Telling the story of Kalista, Thresh, and Viego, Ruination finally gives us the fully fleshed-out backstory of Ruination’s origins, beginning in the distant Camavor. Although you’ll have to wait until Sept. 6 to read the story of Kalista’s efforts to save her kingdom and Viego’s downfall, Ruination is now available for pre-order. If you want to listen to this epic tale that has been teased in League’s lore for almost a decade now, a full dramatized version of Ruination will be available on Sept. 13.

Since Ruination will definitely be yet another complete success, we can’t wait to finally get our hands on a hard copy.