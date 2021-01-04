Rogue unveils rebranding ahead of 2021 LEC Spring Split

After an exciting 2020 season, Rogue has introduced the team’s new rebrand ahead of the 2021 LEC Spring Split. With a clean, modernized logo, the League of Legends team is set for another competitive year in one of the toughest regions in the world.

The new logo drops some of the unnecessary details from its previous iteration, like the flash of orange and blonde hair underneath the hoodie. Instead, the orange has been shifted to the eyes of the mascot.

“With the momentum we gained over the past year, we felt like this was the right time to reimagine the Rogue brand,” said Anna Baumann, ReKTGlobal’s executive vice president of esports. “This process was both exciting and terrifying—we know how deep the passion and love for our brand runs in our fans, so we worked hard to keep the essence of the Rogue logo, while modernizing it.”

Image via Rogue

Rogue’s League team had a great showing in 2020, having qualified for their first World Championship. During the regular season, the talented roster leaped from a sixth-placed team in the spring to the top squad in the summer with a 13-5 record.

Although they were eventually taken down by G2 Esports in the playoffs, this placing was a huge improvement from past seasons. The team constantly hovered as a bottom-five roster through 2019, but some big roster decisions helped propel them to new heights.

Heading into 2021, Rogue will not only be sporting new branding but will also be stepping onto Summoner’s Rift with a couple of new players, including veteran top lane star Odoamne and young support Trymbi.

The 2021 LEC Spring Split is set to begin on Jan. 22.

