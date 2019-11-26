Roach is reportedly joining T1

T1 will reportedly sign former Gen.G player Kim “Roach” Kang-hui for the 2020 League of Legends season, according to ESPN.

After T1 failed to advance to the finals of Worlds 2019, losing to Europe’s G2 Esports in the semifinals, the team has undergone a rebuilding period. Coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun, top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha, and jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min left the team last week, with mid laner Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, and bot lane duo Park “Teddy” Jin-seong, and Kim “Profit” Jun-hyung remaining with the starting lineup.

The team has since been in search of a new top laner and has looked to China’s LPL to finalize its roster. Former world champion Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok was reportedly T1’s first choice for the top lane position, but he firmly rejected the offer, citing his two-year contract with Invictus Gaming.

Other potential signings for the team included FunPlus Phoenix’s Kim “GimGoon” Han-saem, and KT Rolster’s Song “Smeb” Kyung-ho. But since former DAMWON Gaming coach Kim Jeong-soo joined T1 yesterday, Roach has been the no. 1 candidate for the top lane position.

Roach has seen varying success throughout his career, playing for team Koodoo Monster and Gen.G. Since joining Gen.G last year and switching between the top and mid lane positions, his performance has drastically improved. Coach Kim saw potential in Roach and wanted him to join T1, according to reports.

Roach will join newly acquired jungler and former DragonX player Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan in T1’s starting roster.