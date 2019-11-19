KkOma, Clid, and Khan enter free agency

League of Legends coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun, jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min, and top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha’s contracts have ended with T1.

“We respect their decision to explore free agency and are actively continuing conversations to have them return to T1 in 2020 and beyond,” T1 wrote in a statement on Twitter. “As we weigh all free agency options, we are working hard to make our fans proud and bring home another World Championship in 2020.”

The news comes after T1’s underwhelming performance at Worlds 2019, falling two games short of the finals to Europe’s G2 Esports earlier this month. The team had a promising group stage, losing just one game to Fnatic, but struggled to keep it together in the knockout stage.

T1’s famed slow and coordinated style, adopted throughout the LCK, proved to be out of meta against the LPL and LEC representatives. KkOma—while one of the most respected coaches in League history—could be to blame for the team’s failure to adapt.

Jungler Clid, on the other hand, was one of the redeeming factors of the lineup, carrying the team through much of the year, and showcasing his dominance at the world championships. Top laner Khan had moments of brilliance, but his playstyle has inevitably been a mismatch for the roster.

It’s not yet known if kkOma, Clid, and Khan will return to the team. The trio is highly lucrative and will now likely undergo a bidding war.

Monday, Nov. 18, the organization parted ways with substitute support player Cho “Mata” Se-hyeong, while extending starting support Lee “Effort” Sang’s contract for two years.

The official announcement concerning superstar mid-laner Faker has yet to be revealed. He is expected to continue with the team until 2021, however.