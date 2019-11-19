T1 parts ways with Mata

After a top four finish at the 2019 League of Legends World Championship, T1 has parted ways with support player Cho “Mata” Se-hyeong, the organization tweeted today.

Mata joined T1 nearly a year ago, but he had seen less playing time since June, when T1 began starting Lee “Effort” Sang-ho in his place. Mata didn’t completely disappear from the lineup, but at Worlds, Mata only played two games: a Game Three loss to Splyce in the quarterfinals; and a event-ending loss to G2 Esports in the semis.

T1 LoL on Twitter Hello, this is T1. We have ended our contract with Mata. We highly appreciate what he has brought with us this year and wish him the best of luck for his new journey. Thank you.

And with T1 reportedly re-signing Effort to a two-year contract, Mata’s place in the team seemed to be filled. He should be a big free agent, though, and it likely won’t take him long to find a new home.

For T1, this move seems to just solidify its starting roster. Effort has re-signed, there wasn’t a need for Mata when the team has other needs to try and win Worlds in 2020.