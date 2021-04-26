RNG’s head coach Tabe reportedly won’t attend MSI 2021 in person due to passport issues

He will be speaking to the team online during the tournament.

As we approach the start of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, bad news has surfaced from the camp of the LPL’s Royal Never Give Up. The League of Legends team’s head coach Tabe won’t be attending the event in person due to passport issues, according to Inven Global.

Tabe’s passport has reportedly expired and the only way for him to renew it is to return to Hong Kong. But people who enter the country must quarantine themselves for three weeks, which doesn’t leave enough time for him to renew his passport and attend the tournament.

Because of this, Tabe will be forced to communicate with his players online and won’t be able to join the team on-site in Iceland next week. Instead, assistant coach Chang “Poppy” Po-Hao will be helping the team at the event and will be coaching them on-stage.

Not having their head coach in Reykjavík is a setback for RNG, but it shouldn’t be as much of hassle since he’ll be able to speak with them and prepare online.

RNG were placed in Group A for the group stage of MSI 2021 alongside teams like the LCL’s Unicorns of Love and the LCO’s Pentanet.GG. The VCS’ GAM Esports were supposed to compete in this group as well, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team won’t be attending the event at all.

The Chinese representative will be looking to bring glory back to the LPL after the region lost to the LCK at the 2020 World Championship. They’ll have their hands full, though, especially with DAMWON Gaming, who have returned to defend their title as the best in the world.

You can catch all the action when MSI 2021 begins on Thursday, May 6.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.