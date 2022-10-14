Bug fix incoming: Riot is addressing a pesky health bar bug in League Patch 12.20

League of Legends has been infested with bugs in the past few weeks like never before, thanks to the recent pre-season changes going live and causing a series of unexpected interactions. The most notable examples are Viego’s jungle pet bug and Ivern no longer being a friend of the jungle. The new League patch, Patch 12.19, meant new changes to the game but also new bugs, with the latest being a health bar bug.

Initially discovered on the League of Legends subreddit, the health bar partially colors an ally’s health bar orange when shielded by Morgana or Seraphine. This bug also appears with Kled and Skaarl’s health, Galio’s passive shield, and Maw of Malmortius shield.

According to a Reddit user Tormentula, this bug was most likely caused by Syndra’s mid-scope update “Actually it was caused by Syndra. They gave her some kind of execute bar and it threw off the healthbar texture sheet used for shields. That’s why it looks like half of one bar and half of another,” they said.

Riot Pehrek, the QA engineer on the champions team for League, said on Twitter that Riot will be addressing this bug in Patch 12.20. The bug fix will feature changes to Morgana’s shields, Seraphine’s shields, and Skaarl’s health.

Bug fix incoming! 🛠

Know that annoying health bar bug in patch 12.19 where incoming health, Morgana shields, Skaarl's health, etc look like they are cut or have other colors interfering? There is a fix for this coming in patch 12.20 o/ pic.twitter.com/Ypz2c9vkJE — Pehrek (@RiotPehrek) October 13, 2022

Patch 12.20 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to the official schedule. As well as the bug fix, a series of changes to champions is on its way.