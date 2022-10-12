Worlds power picks Aatrox, Maokai are finally being nerfed in League Patch 12.20

They may take over Worlds, but in the near future these champs won't be as useful.

It wouldn’t be a League of Legends patch without some of the most powerful picks in the meta being tuned in some capacity.

Riot Phroxzon, lead designer on League’s balance team and preseason, specified the nerfs to three champions expected to release alongside Patch 12.20 on Oct. 19. Among these champions are two that have completely dominated the Worlds meta, currently sitting as the top two most played champions in the group stage.

Full 12.20! Buffs to a few languishing champions and nerfs to Sett mid, Aatrox and Maokai. Aiming for power neutral for Sett top.



Making FH more of a damage deviation for fighters, Demonic slightly worse (but still good) as a 1 item splash for tanks (Zac, Amumu,e tc.) pic.twitter.com/dk8rFvrwn3 — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) October 12, 2022

Fans and players alike expected Aatrox and Maokai to be nerfed in some capacity in an upcoming patch, and it’ll be Patch 12.20 where that happens.

Aatrox, whose survivability makes him a menace in both the laning phase and team fights, will no longer passively heal 100 percent of the damage he deals, instead only healing 80 percent.

Maokai, who also heals himself tremendously, will do so less at all ranks through his passive, and will receive a longer cooldown on his ultimate at max rank.

The other recipient of nerfs in the top lane is, interestingly, Sett, who has not been seen in the meta for some time, though has been played a fair amount as a support. His base magic resist and passive health regen is being slightly nerfed, while the base AD ratio on his right punch is receiving a small buff.

Lethal Tempo has long been an important keystone for marksman champions due to its ability to provide them with extra range for simply using basic attacks. But, with this patch, the keystone will no longer grant ranged champions extra range over melee champions that bring this rune, now locked to 50 bonus range for all champions.

Frozen Heart is the only item being directly nerfed in this patch. The tank-oriented item will now cost 2,700 gold instead of 2,500 and have its Rock Solid passive reduce damage at a base of five now. In compensation, it will provide players with more armor.

The nerfs and buffs set to release alongside League’s Patch 12.20 on Oct. 19 are now available for testing on the game’s PBE realm.

These changes are still subject to change prior to hitting live servers.