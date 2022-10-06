Ivern is no longer a friend of the jungle on the League of Legends PBE

Ivern, the Green Father, is a uniquely designed jungler that can’t attack jungle monsters and instead creates magical groves that grow over time and, in the end, grant Ivern gold and experience. On the League of Legends PBE, which is currently testing a series of preseason changes, Ivern is no longer a friend of the jungle. This means that he can, for the first time in his existence, attack jungle monsters and they even strike him back.

Vandril, the professional bug hunter, has stuck again and discovered that Ivern can now attack jungle monsters. But it doesn’t stop there. Not only can Ivern now attack jungle camps, but they can act aggressively towards him and can kill him unless reset or smitten. Initially tested only on the Red Brambleback, this interaction extends even to other jungle camps like raptors. Still, Ivern can use his passive even though he’s in combat and smite the camp to immediately end these vicious attacks.

This interaction is clearly a bug and an undesired result of loads of preseason changes shipped on Oct. 3. So, you have nothing to worry about since Riot will surely address these bugs soon. In the meantime, you can still clear your jungle normally as an Ivern as long as you avoid casting Rootcaller in close proximity to jungle camps.