Riot to offer special prize to VALORANT Masters Madrid winners

Eight teams are currently competing for the chance to secure victory in the first international tournament of VALORANT Champions Tour 2024 and emerge as VCT Masters Madrid champions. Besides the prize pool and the glory, Riot is adding one more prize for the champion to bring home.

According to Global Head of VALORANT Esports, Leo Faria, Riot will add a capsule of exclusive branded content based on the victorious team of VCT Masters Madrid to the game’s client shop. While players can already support their favorite teams by buying the capsules they want, the addition to the client store will likely boost sales for that capsule, garnering even more financial support for the winning team.

Sentinels are still in the race towards the VCT Masters Madrid Grand Final. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games.

Fifty percent of the profits from each team’s collection are shared with the teams, providing them with a direct stream of the coveted partnership revenue. Team Capsules let esports fans directly support their favorite teams while also contributing to the growth of the overall VALORANT Esports’ ecosystem.

For both Riot and the 44 VCT teams, these partner team capsules represent a significant step toward creating sustainability within the top tier of competitive VALORANT, and for players, they’re a way to show their dedication. Each capsule contains a Classic skin with an augmented reality inspect animation, unique audio and visual effects, as well as a player card, gun buddy, and the team’s spray.

As the Masters Madrid tournament unfolds, fans can tune in to earn drops and discover who will win it all this Sunday, March 24. And while only one team can claim the prizes, the whole VALORANT community will gain a new agent, to be revealed during the Showmatch ahead of the Grand Finals.

