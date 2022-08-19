Real-world locations of all VALORANT maps

From the middle of cities to the middle of nowhere, each VALORANT map has a real location on Earth.

VALORANT takes place on a future version of Earth, where cities and landmarks have become battlegrounds. The presence of a precious substance known as radianite across the world has caused many specific locations to become hotbeds for conflict.

Each of the maps in VALORANT takes place at a specific location on Earth, with some maps being located in the middle of a major city and others in completely remote locations. Most of the game’s maps revolve around radianite, with Bind being located at a radianite refining facility, and Fracture at a radianite research lab, for example.

Conveniently, all of VALORANT’s maps have coordinates attached to them. Every time you load into a game of VALORANT, the coordinates for the map you’re playing on can be seen on the left-hand side of the map’s loading screen. Here is where all of the real-world locations for VALORANT’s maps would be, judging by their in-game coordinates.

Ascent – Venice, Italy

Image via Riot Games

Ascent was the first map added to VALORANT following its launch in June 2020. The map is located in Venice, Italy, with landmarks from the city including the Basilica of St. Mark, as well as the Campanile of St. Mark visible in both the map’s loading screen and in-game.

Bind – Rabat, Morocco

Image via Riot Games

Bind is located in the country of Morocco, and the map serves as the former hometown of Cypher. On some occasions, Cypher will remark on the current condition of Bind, and how Kingdom, a radianite-focused corporation in the VALORANT lore, has let his home fall into ruin.

Breeze – The Bermuda Triangle

Image via Riot Games

Breeze is the closest VALORANT map to the “middle of nowhere.” The map’s coordinates are 26°11’AG” N 71°10’WY” W, and those would place it directly in the Atlantic Ocean, more specifically, the Bermuda Triangle. There are no real-world islands at that location on any existing map, so Breeze’s location is purely hypothetical.

Fracture – Santa Fe, New Mexico

Image via Riot Games

Fracture is the only map to be located in the U.S. The map’s location would just be outside the city of Santa Fe, New Mexico. In the VALORANT lore, Fracture is the site of a radianite facility where an experiment went horribly wrong. The botched experiment split the area directly down the middle, causing a literal “fracture” down the middle of the map.

Haven – Thimphu, Bhutan

Image via Riot Games.

Haven’s coordinates are 27°28’A” N 89°38’WZ” E, meaning the map would be located in Thimphu, Bhutan. In the real world, those coordinates are home to a small street with a gas station and running track alongside it.

Icebox – Bennett Island, Russia

Image via Riot Games

Icebox is theoretically located off the coast of Bennett Island, a remote location near Siberia. Bennett Island is the largest of the islands on the chain of landmasses known as the De Long Islands. This location would mean that Icebox is relatively close to the North Pole.

Pearl – Lisbon, Portugal

Image via Riot Games

Pearl is the first VALORANT map to exist on “Omega Earth,” an alternate version of the planet. Pearl is located at the bottom of an ocean underneath Portugal, with the map’s blue tint and vibrant aquatic imagery. The map’s coordinates suggest that Pearl is located in the middle of Lisbon, Portugal.

Split – Tokyo, Japan

Image via Riot Games

Split is located in the heart of Tokyo at coordinates 35°41’CD” N 139°41’WX” E. The map’s iconic ziplines and skyscrapers make sense considering the coordinates would place Split at one of the most vertically imposing places in the city: the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building. The building is the third-tallest in Japan and likely serves as the inspiration for Split’s iconic skyscraper just behind A site.