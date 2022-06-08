Riot to debut Arcane: Bridging the Rift, a new show detailing the origins of the animated series

Oh the misery, everybody wants to know how Arcane came to be.

Nearly a year after debuting Arcane on Netflix, Riot Games is giving fans an inside look at how the animated series spawned and came to be. Later this summer, Riot will premiere Arcane: Bridging the Rift, a five-part series detailing the origins of the show.

Arcane: Bridging the Rift, will be available for free on YouTube. Unlike Arcane, fans won’t need a Netflix subscription to watch the new series. All five episodes will premiere on Thursdays beginning on Aug. 4.

Every legend has a beginning, and it's not always where one would expect.



Welcome to #BridgingTheRift, the story of how #Arcane came to be.



Judging by the title, it’s likely that Bridging the Rift will go into detail regarding Arcane and its relation to League of Legends. In the past, Riot has discussed the connections between Arcane’s characters and their base references in League, but it’s likely that this new series will go into extensive detail on the topic.

Riot Games has confirmed that season two of Arcane is currently in production, although no release date for the next season of the show has been announced. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that, even despite budget cuts to Netflix’s animation department, the upcoming season of Arcane is still “full steam ahead.”

More information regarding Arcane and its future production is expected to be revealed during Netflix’s “Geeked Week,” a virtual event where the company unveils and discusses information regarding its “geeky” series. June 8 is scheduled to be dedicated to Netflix’s animation branch, with Arcane on the docket.

Fans won’t have to wait as long for Arcane: Bridging the Rift since the behind-the-scenes look at the show will premiere on Aug. 4 on YouTube.