5 things we want to see in Arcane’s second season

Arcane wrapped up its first season over the weekend, and Riot Games quickly confirmed a second season is on its way. Arcane opened a Pandora’s box-sized can of worms on League of Legends’ lore department, paving the way for countless more stories to be told in the show’s second season.

After the first season ended on such an unbelievably tense cliffhanger, we can’t wait to sink our teeth into whatever is coming next for Arcane. And even though it will likely be a while until the next season of Arcane is available to stream, there’s still plenty of time to speculate as to what’s next for the hit show.

It’s never too early to start looking forward to what might be coming down the pipeline next. Here are five things we want to see in the second season of Arcane.

The “glorious evolution”

Image via Riot Games

Perhaps the most intriguing side story of Arcane’s first season belonged to Viktor, the dying scientist looking to prolong his life through rune magic. In League, Viktor is a hulking half-man, half-machine who has embraced the Hex Core to its fullest extent. In Arcane, however, he’s just a man looking for answers.

We got a very minor preview of Viktor’s enhanced state at the back-end of Arcane season one, so it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Viktor will reach his inevitable destination sooner rather than later.

More Mel Medarda

Arcane introduced plenty of characters to the League universe that hadn’t been established in the game’s story. Among them, Mel Medarda stood out as perhaps the most intriguing. The Noxian-turned-Piltover Councilor played a pivotal role in the story of the first season, helping to pull the strings of Piltover’s government and some of the show’s most central characters. Between her romantic involvement with Jayce and her political involvement with Caitlyn and Vi, Mel’s presence can be felt across Arcane’s first season. To see her background explored further in the show’s second season would be immensely exciting.

More original characters

On a similar note, more original characters designed specifically for Arcane are certainly going to be welcome in the show’s second season. By the time the final act of season one came to a close, we found ourselves more intrigued by the countless directions the stories of characters like Silco, Mel, and others could take. While we know the fates of the League champions featured in Arcane (for the most part), any more original characters are always going to present questions—especially in regards to how they connect to the already well-known champions of the League universe. When disconnections in Arcane’s plot exist between the League champions featured in the show, it’s perfectly fine for blank spaces in these characters’ relationships to be filled by new characters who have nothing to do with the base game.

Introduction of another Runeterran region

Image via Riot Games

Outside of Piltover and Zaun, there’s a whole world of League lore for Arcane to explore. Runeterra is vast and filled with cities and nations, some of which (like the already established Noxus) could play a role in the second season of Arcane. While the show was at its strongest when the story was contained to the dual cities of Zaun and Piltover, a bit of context as to what’s happening in the expansive outside world would most definitely be welcome in season two.

Furthering interpersonal relationships

The driving forces behind Arcane’s plot are the relationships built between its characters. Whether those relationships are built on unlikely alliances or crumbling foundations, one of the biggest draws of Arcane is getting to watch characters that League players have grown to love for so long interact with each other in an entirely new light. The idea of seeing some of the franchise’s most iconic faces continue to build their relationships in Arcane’s second season is something we’re excited about.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.