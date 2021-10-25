Riot teases new Arcane song featuring Imagine Dragons and JID

Do you imagine yourself as a hero or as an enemy?

We’re less than two weeks away from the premiere of the highly anticipated League of Legends Netflix show, Arcane. To build up even more excitement, Riot Games teased a new song today titled “Enemy” with a possible music video.

The trailer starts off with a line saying that the video is produced by Riot and Fortiche Production, which is a popular Paris-based studio that—along with animating Arcane—has helped create various different League cinematics like “Get Jinxed,” the “POP/STARS” music video, the “RISE” music video, Ekko’s “Seconds” cinematic, and the “Warriors” cinematic for Worlds 2014.

Imagine yourself a hero

ʎɯǝuǝ uɐ ɟlǝsɹnoʎ ǝuᴉƃɐɯI

October 28. 4:00 AM PT.

The video gives fans a glimpse of a young Jinx, who sits down to play with a wind-up monkey. She watches with a melancholic look while the toy springs to life and begins to walk away from her. This is also significant because the same wind-up monkey was featured in her “Get Jinxed” music video.

As for the artists, the song will be featuring a familiar name in Imagine Dragons. The band has already worked with Riot in the past on the 2014 World Championship theme song, “Warriors.” Over the past seven years, the music video for the song has garnered a whopping 335 million views and is one of the most iconic Worlds themes of all time.

Imagine Dragons will be joined by American rapper, JID. The 30-year-old talent is signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records and will be making his debut within the Riot space. He’s also working on a new album called The Forever Story, which is scheduled to release later this year.

Riot’s latest song will be dropping on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6am CT.

