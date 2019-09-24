Riot reveals Worlds 2019 Pick’em rewards

With the 2019 League of Legends World Championship drawing closer, the Pick’em challenge is returning to give fans a chance to predict the outcome of every match.

Riot Games announced the prizes for this year’s Pick’em on its website today, claiming that the competition will go live for the group and knockout stages.

How will Pick’em work?

League fans will go head-to-head with friends, casters, and players around the world to try to predict the winners of each match during Worlds.

The Pick’em will be available for the group and knockout stages and will have a corresponding in-game mission. The brackets and missions will become available at 1pm CT on Oct. 9 for the group stage and at 1pm CT on Oct. 21 for the knockout stage.

What are the Pick’em prizes?

Pick’em Poro icon

Image via Riot Games

Players who score at least 34 points during the Pick’em will earn the Worlds Pick’em Poro icon.

Ultimate skins

Image via Riot Games

Riot will award any fans who are betting gurus (or extremely lucky) and get every single pick throughout the competition correct with all of the ultimate skins in the game. This includes Pulsefire Ezreal, Elementalist Lux, Gun Goddess Miss Fortune, DJ Sona, and Spirit Guard Udyr.

Blue Essence

Players will receive 500 Blue Essence each just for simply competing in the group and knockout stages.

To compete in this year’s Pick’em, players can log into their League client and check out the missions on Oct. 9 and 21, or go to lolesports.com.