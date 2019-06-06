Riot reveals splash art and theme for new champion Qiyana

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Riot Games revealed League of Legends‘ newest champion earlier today. Qiyana, the Empress of the Elements, has a new teaser trailer up on Riot social media. Now, an League of Legends social media account in China has shown off her splash art and her possible theme music as well.

With her splash art, we can now clearly see how she looks in full, as well as her circular blade. Each blade seems to be imbued with three kinds of energy. In the teaser trailer, she said, “I have raised jungles, shaped lands, and commanded rivers,” which leads us to believe that her blade will have something to do with elemental powers.

League of Legends on Twitter The people of Ixaocan celebrate her prowess…The world is next https://t.co/odabsK7e1p

If we take a look at Riot Games’ Champion Roadmap back in April, it gave hints to Qiyana’s arrival near the end of the article:

“This champion’s arrival will send you deep into the jungles of Runeterra where a brand new faction, hidden from the rest of the world, will reveal itself,” it read. “This assassin has powers which give them all the elements they need to use their surroundings in clever and innovative ways.”

Her theme is also unique, featuring some violins and thundering drums. It is intense, which makes us think that Qiyana will be explosive and exciting to play when she drops in the near future.

