Riot reveals new dragon-themed skins for Lee Sin, Ashe, Brand, Sett, and Aurelion Sol

Get excited, League of Legends fans. Riot Games is sending another set of skins your way soon. The new set is called the Dragonmancer skin line and Lee Sin, Ashe, Brand, Sett and Aurelion Sol are all getting the dragon treatment.

Each skin seems to be linked to the elements in some sense but through a dragon type. Fae Dragon Ashe features a nice green-based color scheme with pink accents, for example. The champion is flanked by a beautiful green dragon in her splash art.

Eternal Dragon Brand is purple in color, while Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol has more of a blue color dominating the skin. Lee Sin, as discovered a few days ago, will be receiving a new legendary skin with Storm Dragon Lee Sin.

Meanwhile, Sett is getting a new skin as well. The Boss is joining the Dragonmancers with his Obsidian Dragon cosmetic, complete with a golden-clad Prestige skin to boot. His ultimate ability looks especially impressive, body slamming his foes with some help from a dragon.

Image via Riot Games

In fact, each skin is visually exciting to look at. Fans of Aurelion Sol should also be excited because it’s been more than two years since he got his last skin, Mecha Aurelion Sol in August 2018.

Expect to see these new skins on the League PBE and for them to hit the live servers in one of the upcoming patches.