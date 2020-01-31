Riot launches 2020 Valentine’s Day collection in League’s merch store

Lovebirds have taken over the League of Legends merchandise store, signaling the approach of Valentine’s Day. For those who have yet to pick up something nice for your League-loving sweethearts, Riot Games has you covered.
A new collection of Valentine’s Day-themed items arrived in the online merch store today, including the return of the beloved Xayah and Rakan bracelets. The set, which sells for $75, comes with two braided leather bracelets so fans can share one with their special someone. Each bracelet features titanium feathers and skull-like charms and a magnetic twist lock clasp.
But if jewelry isn’t your thing, Riot is selling other Xayah and Rakan accessories for fans of the Vastayan couple. Fans can purchase a Sweetheart Xayah and Rakan mousepad, which measures 14 by 10 inches and features the duo in their Valentine’s Day skin splash art, for $18. Additionally, Riot added a Xayah and Rakan keychain set to the store for $20.
Sweetheart Xayah and Rakan are sharing the spotlight with this year’s batch of Valentine’s Day skins. Both Heartseeker Jinx and Yuumi are featured in a new set of pins alongside Heartseeker Ashe. The limited-edition set of pins sells for $20.
Nothing says Valentine’s Day more than getting your crush a teddy bear. And for the most die-hard League fans, a Tibbers plushie fits the bill perfectly. For the holiday collection, Riot Games is adding a Sweetheart Tibbers plush into the store that sells for $30 and features the bear in pink with yellow and red accents.