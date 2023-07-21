Riot is making top lane changes again and want to hear LoL players’ ideas to help

What direction do you want the devs to take?

The top lane in League of Legends is scheduled to see some more changes, though Riot Games wants to hear your opinion first beforehand.

Lead designer from League’s developer team Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison created a poll on Twitter on July 21, where he asked players which changes in the top lane they want to see most. The poll includes four options, with most of them tying into other roles as well.

For Top lane:

After TP, item, ghost, champ changes, we believe Top is close on power, but the map feeling decided without you can't be resolved without seasonal level changes



Having 1 player match the power of 2 (in bot) is hard, so how would top laners like to impact the game? — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) July 21, 2023

“Junglers ganking top,” for example, means making the top lane a more valuable option for junglers to gank. Riot is also considering a contrary approach, where junglers would gank bot more, allowing top laners to scale.

The other two possibilities are allowing top laners to win their lane and then roam, and two have more tools to affect bot lane. The second one likely ties into Teleport, which has been a major target of tweaks in the past few years.

Top laners haven’t had it easy in the past couple of years. Image via Riot Games

The devs believe “top is close on power,” after the latest changes, though, it still needs a slight boost. From our point of view, it’s tough to disagree. The top lane is often a game on its own in the early game, with junglers rarely interfering with it since it’s not that rewarding.

On top of that, it’s better for them to focus on other areas of the map since small victories in the mid lane or bottom lane allow them to take control of neutral objectives, like drakes. Snowballing these early can often lead to decisive victories.

At the time of writing, “win my lane, then roam,” is the most-often picked option by the community, with it having 38 percent of the votes. “Junglers ganking top,” is the least popular with only 12 percent, while the remaining two have around 25 percent each.

