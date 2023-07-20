LoL players agree one underrated item is the perfect counter to ‘annoying’ champions

League of Legends has hundreds of unique items, and although each of them has its role in the game, it’s not a rare case that one of them gets completely forgotten and only collects dust in the shop. Thankfully, League players rediscovered one of those underrated items recently and it could help you counter “annoying” champions.

In a post on League’s subreddit from July 19, the community agreed on the fact that Anathema’s Chains is being slept on because this item, when fully stacked, reduces the damage of a chosen enemy by 30 percent. Besides that, it has a unique passive called Vengeance that will reduce the enemy’s Tenacity by 20 percent if you’re within 700 units of them.

Related: What is LoL’s new Emerald rank?

If I still didn’t sell you on how strong this item actually is, just consider the fact that Exhaust, a summoner spell with a 210-second long cooldown, reduces damage output by 35 percent for three seconds. Anathema’s Chains permanently applies this debuff when you’re near your nemesis and does that for only 2,500 gold.

Although this item works best on tanks and bruisers because it gives 20 ability haste and 650 HP, players have said they are building this even on AD carries against assassins like Kha’Zix.

The rule of thumb for when you should build it, at least according to players, is when you’re struggling to deal with champions that have plenty of burst, like Illaoi or Mordekaiser, and when the enemy team has one fed carry who must die or all hope is lost.

“Stop sleeping on this item,” Reddit user Temporary-Platypus80 said. “It’s really goated, specifically for you top laners.”

League’s second ranked split of 2023 just started on July 19 and the timing has never been better to test out how useful Anathema’s Chains actually is.

About the author