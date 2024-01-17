Riot gives important answer about petting Poros in Bandle Tale: ‘Of course you can’

Nothing is more magical than having a cuddly Poro in your own house, but magic is no stranger to Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story. In this pixelated paradise that is Bandle City, players can spend their time petting and feeding Poro-Snax to their very own Poro.

“Of course you can pet the Poro,” exclaimed Rowan Parker, creative director at Riot Forge during an interview with Dot Esports.

Nunu gives a snack to a sad poro in Song of Nunu – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bandle Tale is not Riot Forge’s first title to offer its players the opportunity to cuddle lovable pets. Before petting Poros under a Yordles’ disguise, players could do so as Nunu in Song of Nunu, where Riot introduced an achievement asking players to give a Poro Snax to all hidden and saddened Poros in the Freljord. And earlier last year, players could pet a rebel dog in The Mageseeker’s rebels camp while playing as Sylas.

Regardless, the ability to pet your own Poro in the comfort of your in-game house sets this crafting RPG apart from previous Riot Forge games, providing a heartwarming connection that will surely resonate with players. But they won’t have much time to cuddle their Poro, as Bandle Tale requires a new hero to restore its lost magic.

As players dive into the pixelated universe of Bandle Tale, they not only discover the joy of housing their own Poro, but also unlock a world where creativity weaves its own kind of magic. With an innovative crafting system, mini games, fishing mechanics, and parties to organize, Bandle Tale will transport its players to a vibrant realm where friendship and emotions shape the narrative—and they won’t have to wait long before their spellbinding adventure begins.

Earlier today, Riot Forge shared the official release date for this whimsical crafting RPG developed by Lazy Bear Games, officially setting its debut for Feb. 21. Bandle Tale‘s laid-back experience is designed to captivate all with a magical adventure, including League of Legends enthusiasts eager to look closely into the world of the Yordles.