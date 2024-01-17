Save the date: Bandle Tale’s enchanted debut is coming next month

Riot Forge has shared the official release date for Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, the crafting RPG developed by Lazy Bear Games. Get ready to party as the pixelated world of Bandle Tale is scheduled to be available on Feb. 21 for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.

Bandle Tale will invite players to engage in the charming world of Bandle City while embodying their own Yordle character. In response to the malfunctioning portal network causing chaos in Bandle City, players will embark on a whimsical journey to restore balance while working alongside familiar League of Legends champions like Teemo and Veigar. The game’s laid-back experience is designed to appeal to a broad audience, including League enthusiasts, “cozy game” players, and those seeking a magical escapade.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

In Bandle Tale, you’ll meet Teemo, Lulu, and other Yordle champions from League. Image via Riot Forge and Lazy Bear Games

This announcement follows Riot Forge’s initiation of pre-orders for the game, accessible now through various digital storefronts at a price of $24.99. As an extra sprinkle of magic for early supporters, pre-orders will come with exclusive digital bonuses, such as an equipable Bundle Scout Hat, Bandle Scout Poro, Evergreen Cottage, Yordle recipe, and more.

For those seeking additional content, there will be a Deluxe Edition priced at $29.99 that features the base game, a DLC bundle with a Poro Pet skin pack, a Backpack House Skin Pack, a Particle Effect Trails Pack, and a Secret Menu Pack.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

For those yearning for even more magic, a Collector’s Edition is available for $149.99 on Riot Games’ merch store. This special edition will include five Yordle figurines, a Bandle Center diorama kit, a sticker set, a wooden pin set, a notebook, a hardcover art book, a unique Collector’s Edition box, and all the digital content also featured in the Deluxe Edition.

As the magical release of Bandle Tale approaches, anticipation is growing for the enchanting and customizable experience that Riot Forge’s sixth game promises to deliver to players on all platforms.