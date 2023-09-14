All League of Legends champions in Bandle Tale, Riot’s new cozy game

After spending hours grinding League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, most people want to unwind after a stressful day. Luckily enough, Riot Forge is releasing a new crafting role-playing game called Bandle Tale filled with League champions to help.

Bandle Tale gives League fans a rare look at Bandle City, which is the illusive and magical home of the Yordles. Players will get to meet iconic characters that have only been seen on the Summoner’s Rift, and learn more about their mysterious background while they traverse the lands and create new stories for themselves.

Bandle City has only been seen once before in the music video for Pentakill’s popular metal song “Mortal Reminder,” but now, players can step in and explore the entire city for themselves as they discover new locales, while finding and craft interesting items to use in their quest to save the city.

All League champions in Bandle Tale

Teemo is one of many Yordles that you’ll meet in Bandle Tale. Image via Riot Forge

Although Riot Games hasn’t revealed all of the characters that will make an appearance in Bandle Tale, here are all of the champions that have been seen so far in promotional art and videos that will be seen in the game when it releases next year.

Corki

Lulu

Rumble

Teemo

Tristana

Veigar

Yuumi

Possible champion additions to Bandle Tale

You’ll also get a glimpse at the whimsical world of Bandle City. Image via Riot Forge

Since Bandle Tale is based in Bandle City and focuses on the world of Yordles, here are some of the other champions and significant characters that could make an appearance in the game, based off of their Yordle background:

Amumu

Fizz

Gnar

Heimerdinger

Kennen

Kled

Norra

Poppy

Vex

Ziggs

Bandle Tale has a tentative release set for next year, although no other details have been given around the possible date just yet. Meanwhile, players can fill their time while they wait with Riot Forge’s other upcoming title, Song of Nunu, which will be releasing this coming November.

