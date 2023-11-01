Song of Nunu: All sad poro locations

Poros are equal parts truth, valor, and innocence. But most of all, they're so cute!

In Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, you’ll stumble across not just awesome murals but also some of the cutest creatures in the whole League of Legends universe: poros.

These little guys are scattered all over the place, looking all gloomy while waiting for Nunu to make them happy with some yummy poro snacks.

Once you’ve finished your first playthrough, you can easily pick which part of the game’s five chapters you want to play from the main menu: the Shore, the Plains, the Chasm, Ramshara, and the Citadel. Each part is home to some of these sweet poros, with the Plains’ chapter featuring four of them.

But some of these sad, cute creatures are real pros at hiding, usually tucked away in places that are hard to get to. Don’t worry, though, Tequila Works’ developers have left some happy little poros near secret caves to give you a hint as to where the gloomy poros might be.

When you spot the cheerful poros, you’ll know a sad poro is nearby, waiting for you to bring them a tasty poro snack to turn their frowns upside down. Check out this guide to learn where the adorable but sad poros are hidden.

Where to find all the sad poros in the Shore

The first sad poro of the game can be found inside a shipwreck in the Shore chapter.

Nunu finds the first poro in Song of Nunu. Video via Dot Esports

The second poro in this chapter is also found inside a shipwreck. But this time, finding the sad poro is a bit more challenging. After completing the ship’s flagpole puzzle, Nunu can jump behind the wreck to discover a small entrance where he’ll find another sad poro.

Nunu finds the second poro in the Shore chapter in Song of Nunu. Video via Dot Esports

Where to find all the sad poros in the Plains

After resurfacing from Ornn’s furnace, Nunu and Willump have to find a Julberry and an offering from the Kellurel, and the starting point of this quest is near a tree surrounded by rocks. Near the tree, players will see several small, joyful poros, which indicate there’s a gloomy one nearby—more precisely, in a cave across a small lake.

Nunu finds a poro in a cave in Song of Nunu. Video via Dot Esports

The second and third poros in the Plains are found on the path Nunu and Willump have to take to reach the Julberry.

Nunu finds a poro at the black fortress entrance in Song of Nunu. Video via Dot Esports

One poro can be found by turning back just after the fortress entrance, while the other one is a bit more complicated to reach.

Nunu finds a poro in a secret cave near a lake in the Plains in Song of Nunu. Video via Dot Esports

The second poro in the black fortress is found in a secluded cave near the lake. Players will have to use the power of true ice to create a path toward the cave’s entrance to reach the crying poro.

Nunu finds a sad poro in the Plains in Song of Nunu. Video via Dot Esports

The last sad furry friend in the Plains can be found after defeating a pack of wolves on the way to the frozen garden. There’s a secret passage that requires Willump’s strong claws to open, but it’s then easy to navigate thanks to the yeti’s climbing abilities.

Where to find all the sad poros in Ramshara

The yetis’ abandoned city is also home to two crying poros, with the first one being hidden near the statue of Anivia that players have to activate to restore the slides of the city.

Nunu finds the first crying poro in Ramshara in Song of Nunu. Video via Dot Esports

The other poro is more challenging to reach. On the path to playing the second giant drum needed to open the Temple of the Yetis’ door, players will have to use Nunu’s flute to rebuild some portals that activate the magic slides. After defeating a pack of wolves, use the power of the flute to activate a hidden portal that will bring you to the last crying poro hidden in Ramshara.

Use the power of your flute and the magic slides to find the second poro in Ramshara in Song of Nunu. Video via Dot Esports

Where to find all the sad poros in the Citadel

The last gloomy poro of the game is hidden in the Citadel overlooking the Howling Abyss. Follow the predestined path toward the dungeon to find some small fluffy creatures on your way. They’ll lead you to the last sad poro that will eat Nunu’s poro snack.

Nunu finds a sad poro in the Citadel in Song of Nunu. Video via Dot Esports

As you embark on your journey and find and feed the fluffy creatures, a heartwarming picture in Nunu’s book appears that captures all the poros you’ve found so far. The adorable snapshot encompasses all the poros you’ve encountered throughout your adventure and will work as a cute reminder of all the gloomy creatures you’ve helped on your journey.

All poros you can find in Song of Nunu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On top of these adorable poros, Song of Nunu has another cool treasure hunt: Players can also stumble upon several murals all over the Freljord—and we’ve got a guide to help you find them. So get ready to make these cute poros smile and dive into the fantastic world of Song of Nunu, where you’ll discover both unique murals and League’s lovable little creatures.