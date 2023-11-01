Song of Nunu: All mural locations

Someone hid murals of the Freljord's story for players to find. But who? And where did they hide them?

You can now embark on an adventurous journey through the cold expanse of the Freljord in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story and uncover its best-kept secrets.

Among the mysteries of the region, players can find ancient murals veiled by a shroud of flowery vines depicting local legends like Avarosa and Anivia.

Once you’ve completed your initial playthrough, the game’s main menu allows players to navigate the chapters of Song of Nunu. The game unfolds across five distinctive chapters: the Shore, the Plains, the Chasm, Ramshara, and the Citadel. The five chapters discreetly conceal a total of seven hidden pictures.

The murals might elude you at first, but to make your quest a bit more manageable, the developers at Tequila Works have added helpful flowers near the sites, identical to those found on the murals themselves. These flowers serve as markers, guiding you on the path toward a hidden mural and prompting you to explore further, uncovering secret hideouts or hidden passages in the process.

Willump and Nunu exploring the Freljord in Song of Nunu and finding one of the murals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s where you can find all the murals in Song of Nunu.

Where to find all murals in the Shore

Willump and Nunu finding Grellfeen’s mural in Song of Nunu. Screenshot by Dot Esports Willump and Nunu finding Anivia battling the void mural in Song of Nunu. Screenshot by Dot Esports Willump and Nunu finding Ornn’s mural in Song of Nunu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The adventure begins in the Shore chapter as Nunu and Willump venture into the remote corners of the Freljord. In this introductory chapter, you’ll discover three captivating murals: the first one illustrates the Great Serpent Grellfeen, followed by a depiction of the demi-god Ornn, who you’ll later encounter in the game. The third and final mural in the Shore showcases Anivia locked in a fierce battle against the enigmatic Watchers.

Mural of the ice serpent in the Shore chapter of Song of Nunu. Video by Dot Esports

Mural of Anivia in the Shore chapter of Song of Nunu. Video by Dot Esports

Mural of Ornn in the Shore chapter of Song of Nunu. Video by Dot Esports

Where to find all murals in the Plains

Willump and Nunu finding Avarosa’s mural in Song of Nunu. Screenshot by Dot Esports Willump and Nunu finding Anivia’s mural in Song of Nunu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After their meeting with Braum, players will venture into the Plains of the Freljord, the second chapter of the game. Here, you’ll encounter two striking murals: the first showcases Avarosa taking aim with a true-ice arrow, while the second mural presents a beautiful portrayal of Anivia alongside a small, smiling yeti.

Mural of Avarosa in the Plains chapter of Song of Nunu. Video by Dot Esports

Mural of Anivia and a Yeti in the Plains chapter of Song of Nunu. Video by Dot Esports

Where to find all murals in the Chasm

Willump and Nunu finding Volibear’s mural in Song of Nunu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Only one mural can be found in the Chasm chapter—and it’s arguably the most peculiar of all. This mural depicts Volibear, the Freljordian god of thunder, contently inhaling the fragrance of flowers while perched atop a mountain of vanquished foes.

Mural of Volibear in the Chams chapter of Song of Nunu. Video by Dot Esports

Where to find all murals in Ramshara

Willump and Nunu finding the Yeti’s mural in Song of Nunu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last mural can be found in the ruins of Ramshara, the yeti’s city, following the path that will lead you to play the drum to the right of the yeti’s temple door. This mural, however, remains unfinished as it showcases the transformation of the yeti after the loss of their magical abilities during the war of the three sisters.

Mural of the Yetis in the Ramshara chapter of Song of Nunu. Video by Dot Esports

And a remarkable twist awaits players as they progress through Song of Nunu. In the end, it’s revealed that the mastermind behind these captivating murals spread throughout the vast Freljord is none other than Willump himself. But in Song of Nunu, murals are not the only secrets kept well hidden as the game hosts plenty of Easter eggs for players to find.