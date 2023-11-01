Song of Nunu: All Easter eggs

Developed by Riot Forge and Tequila Works, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story weaves a captivating tale in the picturesque Freljord plains, revealing the mystical heart of the region like never before.

While joining Nunu and Willump on their epic quest to find the Heart of the Freljord, you can discover a trove of hidden gems and tributes to the League universe.

From clever nods to delightful surprises, Song of Nunu has many enchanting Easter eggs that are waiting to be spotted, but they appear to be significantly scarcer than in previous Riot Forge games, like The Mageseeker or Ruined King. The game is jam-packed, however, with League champions and the Freljord’s wild fauna. So, while you might wish there were more Easter eggs, the game compensates for that with loads of fresh Freljord lore that will keep you intrigued, making it worthwhile to examine every little detail.

League of Legends items in Song of Nunu

While accompanying Nunu and Willump on their quest, players get to enter Ornn’s incredible forge under the mountain, where they can spot several items they might have encountered in League. Most of the items seen in Ornn’s forge in Song of Nunu are tied to the demi-god in the MOBA game as the champion’s innate skill, Master Craftsman, can upgrade Mythic items.

Here’s a list of all the items we spotted and what upgrade they could get after being reforged by Ornn.

Sunfire Aegis can be upgraded to Forgefire Crest

Iceborn Gauntlet can be upgraded to Frozen Fist

Crown of the Shattered Queen can be upgraded to Caesura

Immortal Shieldbow can be upgraded to Bloodward

Trinity Force can be upgraded to Trinity Fusion

Everfrost can be upgraded to Eternal Winter

League of Legends items on a shelf in Ornn’s forge in Song of Nunu. Screenshot by Dot Esports League of Legends items around Ornn’s forge in Song of Nunu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Song of Nunu, these Mythic items are just chilling in Ornn’s forge, waiting to be picked up by one of Runeterra’s legends. But besides these glowing items, there are others lying around in the forge that can also be easily recognized by League players, like Doran’s Blade and Shield, a Kindlegem, and a purple-glowing sword that resembles Youmuu’s Ghostblade—which can also get an upgrade and become Youmuu’s Wraithblade.

League of Legends characters in Song of Nunu

In Song of Nunu, players will cross paths with numerous iconic League champions, including Lissandra, Ornn, Volibear, and Braum. While these champions play significant roles in the game’s narrative, there are subtle nods to other champions, like Ashe and Trundle.

Anivia in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ashe and Trundle in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Screenshot by Dot Esports Void creature like Vel’Koz in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anivia, on the other hand, has a pivotal role in the story, making her a central character rather than an Easter egg. The Void’s enigmatic presence also looms large in Song of Nunu, with players catching glimpses of the ever-watchful Watchers concealed behind the ice, with eyes bearing an uncanny resemblance to Vel’Koz.

On top of League champions, other creatures and recognizable names from Runeterra are mentioned, like the giant war hogs of the Freljord, the drüvasks, the war chief of the Chosen Children, Helmgar Cragheart, and Freljord’s marauders.

Helmgar Cragheart in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Screenshot by Dot Esports Drüvask in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Screenshot by Dot Esports Marauders in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

League Worlds anthem

But the most surprising, and maybe puzzling, Easter egg in Song of Nunu comes from none other than the most beloved mustache of the Freljord. In an emotional moment with Nunu, Braum reminds the boy that “legends never die.” Could it be a subtle nod to the 2017 League World Championship anthem?

Legends never die. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Song of Nunu’s rich world, many Easter eggs might have been buried under the thick cover of a blizzard’s snow. There’s an endless world to explore within the frozen lands of the Freljord, so much so that every new detail could become a potential discovery, making the journey all the more enchanting.

This article will be updated with Easter eggs if more are discovered.