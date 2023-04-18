All League of Legends Easter eggs in The Mageseeker

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends story is set in Demacia and explores its lore in a deeper way than ever before. The game developed by Digital Sun takes players on a rebellion to free Demacia from its oppressive regime while enthralling them with great music, pixel-perfect animations, and a number of Easter eggs for League fans to discover.

Related: All League of Legends champions in The Mageseeker

Following the main story and the sidequests available, players will encounter and hear about several League champions. But those appearances will not be counted as Easter eggs as they have been listed in a separate piece, this includes the Kayle’s statue hidden in Morgana’s cave.

Screengrab via Digital Sun

Regions of Runeterra

As it was for the Ruined King game, The Mageseeker mentions the majority of regions in Runeterra—besides Demacia. A mention of Ionia can be found in the mages’ base camp by talking to the woman at the tavern who likes to tell jokes but also in one of the scattered pages found around that also mentions the Vastaya, a chimeric race of Runeterra.

Screengrab via Digital Sun Screengrab via Digital Sun Screengrab via Digital Sun Screengrab via Digital Sun Screengrab via Digital Sun

In other documents, Shurima and Noxus are mentioned in a letter from a ventriloquist who carries a suspicious puppet. Similarly, Targon with its Lunari and Solari tribes are mentioned and depicted multiple times, but the region of Ixtal is only vaguely described once as a “safe haven for mages hidden deep in the Shuriman jungle.”

League of Legends Items

A few League of Legends items are hidden in The Mageseeker, specifically around the rebellion’s base in the woods. As the camp grows, more people and their belongings appear in the hideout—and it’s up to players to spot them. Most of them are in a stand near the first entrance Sylas came in from, to the left of Gideon’s Idol. On the wooden stalls, League players can spot two Dark Seals, a Liandry’s Anguish mask, several refillable potions, a locket of the Iron Solari, and a Rabadon’s Deathcap.

Screengrab via Digital Sun Screengrab via Digital Sun

There are also other objects—although not as clearly as the others—that resemble League items. This includes a pair of Ionian Boots of Lucidity, a crown that is similar to the old Shurelya’s Reverie, and a helmet that looks like a Knight’s Vow.

Other games from Riot

Although they’re not shown in The Mageseeker, other games from Riot make their appearance. Tellstones, Riot’s tabletop game, could not fail to make an appearance, especially since the Dauntless Vanguard of Demacia play their own version of the game called King’s Gambit.

Screengrab via Digital Sun Screengrab via Digital Sun Screengrab via Digital Sun

But while no soldier is seen playing Tellstones in The Mageseeker, players can see other mages play in the hideout a card game similar to Legends Of Runeterra. By hanging around the dining area, players can overhear other mages talking about crafting cards and building decks of only mages.

Dummies and runes

Other Easter eggs within the rebellion’s hideout include two practice dummies for the rebels who are learning how to fight. The first one to spawn in the base is a Garen-look-alike target to which mages can practice their knife-throwing skills. The other target dummies spawn later in the game, as Sylas gathers more and more followers. Three classic League dummies, who vaguely look like Teemo, are added to the training area where mages cast their spell

Screengrab via Digital Sun Screengrab via Digital Sun Screengrab via Digital Sun Screengrab via Digital Sun

But with all that training someone is bound to get hurt, that is why a few steps after the training area players will be able to find the infirmary. And together with alchemists and healers, League players will spot the Font of Life rune, which is usually used by support champions on the Rift.

Related: The Mageseeker review: Light up the dark secrets of Demacia

Known monsters

The Mageseekers introduces new flora and fauna to League fans, with just a couple of exceptions. As the Silverwings are an integral part of the life in Demacia and are seen often in the game, they are not counted as Easter eggs. The first League monster to be quoted in The Mageseeker is none other than the “mighty toad lord” Gromp, its descendants are fire-some opponents roaming in the Demacian woods.

Screengrab via Digital Sun Screengrab via Digital Sun

Another fearsome opponent quoted in The Mageseeker is the icy subspecies of wolves known as Rimefang Wolf, although the monster is only mentioned in a diary found in the woods.