All League of Legends champions in The Mageseeker

The Mageseeker: a League of Legends Story dives into the mage rebellion sparked in Demacia after Sylas’ liberation. Several known faces from League make an appearance in the game, especially those whose lore is deeply rooted in the event that occurred after the Demacia king’s death.

Related: All League of Legends ultimate abilities unlockable in The Mageseeker

But aside from the protagonists of the game, there are several other League champions who either make an appearance or are mentioned in one way or another. After playing through The Mageseeker, we listed every champion in the game. Be mindful of the spoilers that lie ahead.

All League champions who make an appearance in The Mageseeker

Sylas

Screengrab via Digital Sun

The Unshackled is at the center of the story in The Mageseeker and also the champion each player gets to control in the game. But besides his appearance, other nods to him being a League champion are made in the game, mainly through his abilities.

Lux

Screengrab via Digital Sun

There wouldn’t even be a rebellion if not for the little spark of hope Lux gave to Sylas. The Lady of Luminosity appears often in the game, especially towards its end when she fully embraces her powers and moves away from the Great City of Demacia to lead a group of refugees.

Garen

Screengrab via Digital Sun

Following Lux, there’s always her brother Garen, whose part in the game was more prominent than most imagined.

Jarvan IV

Screengrab via Digital Sun

Another Demacian champion crucial to the story’s development in the game is Jarvan IV. The prince who rose to king during the rebellion that put his nation on its knees, Jarvan IV’s character grows out of his need for revenge into a promising leader of Demacia.

Shyvana

Screengrab via Digital Sun

But there would be no Jarvan IV without Shyvana. The half-dragon who saved the life of the Demacian prince makes an appearance in the game as his loyal guard—and something more.

Morgana

Screengrab via Digital Sun

The Veiled Lady leads Demacia’s rebels toward the right path, sharing her wisdom and vision with Sylas and his followers. In the game, Morgana is both a friend and a foe, constantly testing the Unshackled Sylas while also aiding him with spells and healing.

Nocturne

Nocturne makes a surprise appearance in The Mageseeker. A series of secondary missions are dedicated to Sylas hunting down something in the woods—something that turns into your worst nightmares and kills you while you scream. But Nocturne is not the only dark presence that walks Demacia’s woods.

All mentioned League champions in The Mageseeker

Kayle

Morgana’s fate and story are undeniably linked to her twin sisters’. But while Morgana is a stable presence throughout the game, aiding those in need, Kayle doesn’t even make a single appearance in Demacia and is said instead to live on top of Mount Targon.

Galio

Another champion from Demacia who does not make an appearance but is frequently mentioned is Galio. The vigilant stone colossus does not interfere with Sylas’ rebellion, probably because a direct descendant of his creator is among the rebels.

LeBlanc and Katarina

Screengrab via Digital Sun

In a note found within the walls of Demacia, the Pale Woman is mentioned along with the Sinister Blade—codenames for LeBlanc and Katarina. Before the game was released, Riot Forged released a new comic centered around Katarina and her mission to assassinate Demacia’s king. In the comic, it is implied that LeBlanc and the secret organization under her control, the Black Rose, are behind the assassination request.

Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks’ lore is also connected to the region of Demacia, so his several mentions in diaries and pages scattered in the wind did not come as a surprise. The sights of the demon are recorded thoroughly by both mages and Mageseekers alive who lack comprehension of the terror that fell over their towns.

Evelynn

Screengrab via Digital Sun

Evelynn is another demon whose appearance in Demacia is marked on paper. She lurks in the dark places of Runeterra and this time it appears she found her next victim in the outskirts of Demacia.

Fizz

Screengrab via Digital Sun

Another Trickster mentioned in The Mageseeker is Fizz. Although his name is not directly said, it’s easy to retrace Yops’ description to the amphibious Yordle.

The five Darkins

Screengrab via Digital Sun

A surprising appearance is made by the five Darkin through a poem. Although they’re not mentioned, League players can recognize at least three of them. The blade being Aatrox, the scythe being Rhaast, and the bow being Varus. The remaining two rhymes could refer to the upcoming League champion Naafiri, and the Legends of Runeterra champion Xolaani.