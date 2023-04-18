All League of Legends ultimate abilities unlockable in The Mageseeker

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story follows the story of the Unshackled Sylas and the mages’ rebellion in Demacia. After being imprisoned for 15 years, Sylas is freed from the chains that restricted his magic and now fights for a future where mages are not persecuted for their magic. One of the main features of the game comes from Sylas’ natural talent of being able to steal and use other people’s spells—including ultimate abilities.

Just like in League of Legends, Sylas encounters a number of overpowering opponents that he will have to battle and defeat to move on with his mission in The Mageseekers. After defeating them, Sylas will receive a relic tied to his opponent. If brought back to the main base camp of the refugees, the relic can be used to unlock the most powerful ability used by Sylas’ opponent during their battle.

All League of Legends ultimates in The Mageseeker

There are a total of six ultimate abilities from League champions in The Mageseeker—plus one stolen from a new character introduced in the game.

The first one players will unlock is Morgana’s ult, Soul Shackles, by obtaining the Veiled Lady’s feather in one of the first missions in the game.

Later into the game, Sylas will fight a tough but young opponent. The teenager Ryley unlocks Sylas’ deepest fear and will try to take him out using a powerful beam of darkness. Once the protagonist of the game defeats the young mage, he will receive a token of darkness with which he can unlock the Fearsome Spark used by Ryley in their fight.

After fighting two dark mages, Sylas will run into Lux and, much like at the beginning of the story, he will steal her ultimate ability—but without having to fight her. Having unlocked Lux’s Final Spark, Sylas will embark on one of the most dangerous missions in the game, where he will fight Garen. Following their second encounter in The Mageseeker, Sylas will keep Garen’s Crownguard’s crest to use as a relic to unlock the champion’s ultimate ability: Demacian Justice.

Having gathered confidence in himself and his allies, Sylas moves to strike the heart of Demacia, finding Jarvan IV ready to fight him. Succeeding in taking down the newly appointed king of Demacia, Sylas can unlock Cataclysm and create an arena of impassable terrain around his enemies. But no king walks alone in the midst of a battle, especially Jarvan IV, and soon after having defeated him, Sylas will have to face Shyvana, the Half Dragon. After a fiery battle, Sylas will emerge victorious from the duel and will be able to use Dragon’s Descent during future battles.

The last ultimate unlockable in The Mageseeker is from a League champion who is often mentioned but never seen in the game. After defeating the final boss, Sylas will obtain a golden feather belonging to Kayle, Morgana’s twin sister. Bringing it back to the mages’ hideout will allow Sylas to unlock Divine Judgment, which makes him invulnerable to damage for a limited time.

