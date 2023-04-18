You encounter some during your quest, but can you interact with them?

No matter which game you’re playing, encountering animals and giving them a pet on the head is something we all love to do, especially when there are more than a few of them, like in The Mageseeker: a League of Legends Story. In the game you will come across dogs, but can you pet them?

The Mageseeker follows the story of Sylas. During the game, you’ll embark on an adventure as the Unshackled, who breaks free from the Mageseekers and aims to end their tyranny in Demacia.

Related: All League of Legends Easter eggs in The Mageseeker

During the story, you will encounter a number of other champions from Runeterra’s universe, while also meeting a handful of other characters and enemies. The Mageseeker offers tons of interactions which will be exciting for those who follow the franchise’s lore. But, during your adventure, you will also come across pets.

Game developers have made it a common tradition to allow players to pet animals in their games. Is it also a thing in The Mageseeker?

Can you pet dogs in The Mageseeker?

Fortunately, you can pet a dog in The Mageseeker. We discovered one of these fluffy animals in mages’ hideout, and to give him a pet on the head you simply need to approach them and click E.

Screengrab via Digital Sun

Can you pet other animals in The Mageseeker?

There are a few other animals in The Mageseeker that you can enjoy some time with. These include Silverwings—creatures common in Runeterra’s universe, and a horse in one of the main story missions.

Screengrab via Digital Sun

Petting them works similarly to petting a dog in The Mageseeker, and is just as cute and heartwarming.