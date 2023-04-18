Where to find all Silverwings in The Mageseeker

Riot Forge and Digital Sun have hidden a lot of Easter eggs in their latest game The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story—some hidden more than others. Among them, concealed in each level of the game, are chained Silverwings for Sylas to free and bring back to the rebellion’s hideout deep in the woods.
Silverwings will usually be found in an environment where you don’t have to fight and can explore at your heart’s desire the ambiance around them. This is important as most of the hidden rooms or passages are signaled by a symbol on the floor similar to a semi-circle with a dot in the middle. While running Secret Labs Raids, the Silverwings are generally found at the lowest floor of the level, with some exceptions.
Main mission Silverwing locations in The Mageseeker
Dark Forest
The first Silverwing of The Mageseeker can be found on the left side of the road after freeing the imprisoned mages at the camp in the forest. Players will just have to follow the road toward the main objective to spot the little animal.
Thornbarrow
The second location of the Silverwing in the main story quest is a bit trickier because players will have to spot their first secret passage. At the bottom left of the map, there is a small forest. By going into it blindly, players will find their second Silverwing. Look carefully for the symbol on the ground at both exits.
Clarion Cove
Roaming around Clarion Cove, players will have the chance to explore a seaside town and find their Silverwing in a nest at the wharf. The location is on the right side of the map as soon as Sylas arrives in the town.
Devineur
The second hidden room is found in Devineur’s prisons, almost right after entering the dungeon. Look out for the symbol on the floor signaling the entrance.
Sacred Woods
The Silverwing in the Sacred Woods is found almost near the end of the level, near Morgana’s hideout. After defeating the Warden of the Forest and other enemies along the way, players will have to jump around some floating island and can find the little animal waiting for them on the right side of the map.
Glyndamere
Another secret room, this time with some opponents waiting for Sylas to show up. Players can just follow the road towards the objective, and within the Mageseekers’ hideout, before taking the stairs, they can spot a symbol on the floor. The Silverwing can be freed after defeating all enemies.
Capelworth
Similarly to Glyndamere, the Silverwing in Capelworth can be found by following the road towards the main objective and making a turn right before reaching the stairs down to the other floor. After activating three devices, look on the right side of the map for the sign on the floor. Players will need to destroy some more enemy turrets before reaching the Silverwing.
Dark Forest II
After reaching Terbisia, The Silverwing will be waiting for Sylas in the main plaza sitting on a rock in the top right corner.
Great City of Demacia
This article will be updated when this location is found.
Great City of Demacia II
After resting at the temporary camp and entering the palace where Eldred resides, right before the villain’s office, there is a room where players can find another Silverwing waiting for them.
Sacred Woods II
Following the road toward the main objective, players can find the Silverwing in the Sacred Woods on the right of Leliani’s reflection.
Meltridge
As it was for the previous main mission, the Silverwing in Meltridge can be found by following the road toward the main objective. Look for higher ground on the left side of the map where also a mage recruit will be waiting for Sylas.
Great City of Demacia III
This article will be updated when this location is found.
Secret Labs Raids Silverwing locations in The Mageseeker
Ternmoat Headquarters
The first imprisoned Silverwings within the Mageseekers’ secret lab can be found in a cell on the third floor of the level. The colorful winged friend is in plain sight under breakable bars.
Cypress Glean Headquarters
When reaching the basement of the Cypress Glean Headquarters, after winning a pit fight with some opponents, players need to turn to higher ground on their left. Use Sylas’ chains to climb onto the higher floor to find the imprisoned Silverwing.
Iffinghain Headquarters
The Silverwing in the Iffinghain Headquarters is easily found as it stands in the middle of the main corridor. Players will just have to follow the main objective to spot it.
Quickmoore Headquarters
Similarly to the previous level, the Silverwing in Quickmoore Headquarters can be found by following the main objective. It will be stationed on the right side of a room, following the fight Sylas just ended on the left side.
Cloven Dell Headquarters
The Silverwing in Cloven Dell Headquarters is found in a creepy part of the laboratory. Following the main objective, it can be found by following the main road after finding Gideon’s husband.
Hidden Pass Headquarters
Following the main quest, the Silverwing is in a hidden room that can be seen from the outside, but can only be entered from the side of the nearby corridor. There is no symbol on the floor so players need to be extremely attentive when they pass by.
Whispers in the Woods Silverwing locations in The Mageseeker
Whispers in the Woods III
The only Silverwing found in the side mission Whispers in the Woods can be found after defeating some monsters along the way. The glowing little animal will be waiting on the left side of the main road.