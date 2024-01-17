Category:
League of Legends

Bandle Tale gives you complete control, lets you fully decorate your house

Home sweet custom home.
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 12:00 pm
|
Updated: Jan 17, 2024 12:06 pm
A small house and surrounding land in Bandle Tale.
Image via Riot Forge

Within the magical universe of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, Riot Forge and Lazy Bear Games offer a unique gaming experience through a crafting RPG game. Players can customize their main character—a first for Riot Forge games—and fully personalize their houses with vibrant decorations.

In an interview with Dot Esports, Riot Forge’s senior game designer Amanda Jeffrey and Lazy Bear Games creative director Nikita Kulaga shared their insights on the customization options in the upcoming crafting RPG game, explaining those who delve into the world of Bandle Tale will have complete control over designing their houses.

Bandle Tale player's house at night - Image via Riot Forge
Prepare to host many parties in Bandle Tale. Image via Riot Forge

Players will have the opportunity to take their house wherever they like as it’s “basically a magic bag,” Kulaga said. The journey begins with a modest, undecorated space, but as players progress, they gain the ability to upgrade their homes, making them larger and chock full of colorful decorations. Everyone playing Bandle Tale can tailor their home’s aesthetics by choosing different colors, textures for walls, bed types, wall patch racks, and various magical decorations given by familiar Yordles—like Veigar’s evil purple tapestries. 

The customization options extend beyond the space with which players will begin thanks to the addition of new “pockets” and outdoor spaces. All spaces can become functional parts of the gameplay, like the “vending pocket,” where players can craft valuable items to sell to other Yordles. Kulaga highlighted the flexibility of personalization, allowing players to create truly unique spaces. 

The integral role of home decoration and character customization adds depth to the gameplay, reflecting the importance of crafting, gathering resources, and building relationships within the magical world of Bandle City. As Kulaga explained, the main character’s role as a knitter is to help mend the broken magic in Bandle City through friendship, which creates a tailor-made adventure for all Bandle Tale players that’s also reflected in the customization options given for the players’ base. 

With the promise of a rich narrative, friendship-driven gameplay, and now the exciting prospect of fully customizable homes and characters, Bandle Tale invites players to embark on an immersive journey where every detail contributes to the enchanting tapestry of their own unique Bandle City experience. The game is set to be released on Feb. 21.

Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.