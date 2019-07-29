Riot Games to add League of Legends honor 5 chromas in Patch 9.16

Riot Games will reward the most honorable League of Legends players by giving them exclusive chromas for some rare skins.

If you’ve kept your honor level high, you might have already received Medieval Twitch and Grey Warwick as a reward. In order to incentivize better teamplay and sportsmanship, players that get honor five in 2019 will earn a token that can be redeemed for Medieval Twitch, Grey Warwick, or one of these new chromas. Capsules will contain a random emote or ward skin as well.

The League community is pretty split in its reaction toward these new rewards, however. Many players are saying that although it’s nice that Riot is giving people free content, the rewards are still really underwhelming. Some fans gave a couple of ideas that could help promote good behavior.

One fan on Reddit, for example, suggested a few things that could be given to honorable players, like a golden border or ribbon for the loading screen, a golden little legend chroma for ARAM and Teamfight Tactics, or even a unique recall animation or emote.

Fight with honor on Summoner’s Rift and enjoy your free skins when Patch 9.16 arrives on Wednesday, Aug. 14.