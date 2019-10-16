Riot Games’ Project L fighting game is not close to alpha release

Riot Games’ Fighting Game, codenamed Project L, was officially announced yesterday at Riot’s 10-year anniversary event. But while other titles, like the company’s new collectible card game, were ready to play, Project L got little more than an introductory trailer. In fact, the title is not even close to release or even an alpha build, according to Tom Cannon.

Tom Cannon on Twitter Thx for all the well wishes for Riot’s fighting gsme project. Just want to make one thing clear, the game is not close to release, or even Alpha.

Cannon, who’s the founder of the largest fighting game tournament in the world, Evo, and is working on the project for Riot, didn’t provide any other details. In fact, very little remains known about the project, other than that it’s expected to take place in the universe of Riot’s flagship game, League of Legends.

That said—alongside several other projects such as a first-person shooter, animated series, and documentary—Riot did show off footage of the game’s latest build.

“What League of Legends players expects from this game is different but in some ways harmonious with what Fighting Game players expect this game,” a League developer said introducing the video. “Everyone wants a great game. But what we’ve been seeing is that people are really excited to see Champions in a new light.”

Riot Games on Twitter So what else are we making? Watch to find out. https://t.co/XEzuOFhFQn

Eagled-eyed viewers found that there was a round-win counter, possibly a guard break, round count on the bottom of the screen, and character-specific meters for a critical attack, indicating the game will feature several core elements from fighting games.

The fighting game is still one of Riot’s priorities. But fans clearly can’t expect an alpha release or an early-build anytime soon.