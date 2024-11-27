Arcane is a gritty animation series with mature content based on the lore found in the popular MOBA game League of Legends.

Since its release in 2021, Arcane has received high praise and an Emmy for the Most Outstanding Animated Program, an incredible feat for the Netflix series. It surpassed all expectations and transcended genres and boundaries, becoming a massive success for gamers and non-gamers alike.

Now that the series has unfortunately come to an end after its emotionally-charged second season in 2024, here are the 10 best shows like Arcane, with similar grittiness, animation style, and themes worth watching.

Shows similar to Arcane on Netflix

10) Dota: Dragon’s Blood

You like MOBAs, huh? Image via Dota 2

Like Arcane, Dota: Dragon’s Blood is connected to a game, Dota 2, and it’s also a Netflix Original Anime series.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood follows the journey of a Dragon Knight who finds himself in the middle of much larger events after meeting a dragon and a princess. Dota: Dragon’s Blood is a little gritty and filled with action. And you don’t need to know anything about the actual MOBA game to enjoy this show.

9) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Another excellent IP. Image via Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a standalone animation series connected to the popular game Cyberpunk 2077. The series takes you on a dark and twisted journey of a young boy trying to survive in a city obsessed with body modification.

While it has many dark moments and elements, consistent comedic injections, nostalgic animation, and color stylings help alleviate its heaviness. Just don’t expect to ever get that song out of your head once you finish the show.

8) Love, Death & Robots

What a cutie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Love, Death & Robots is a unique series, a collection of mind-bending short stories. What’s great about this series is that each story is different, and there’s a little bit of every genre—comedy, science fiction, horror, and fantasy.

Despite the various storylines, themes, and genres, what they have in common is that they suck you in, leaving you wanting more.

7) Attack on Titan

A classic. Image via Crunchyroll

In Attack on Titan, known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, what’s left of humanity is forced to live behind massive walls in a time where massive, man-eating Titans roam the land outside. Those in the Scouting Legion were the only ones to venture out, but rarely returned.

Citizens behind the wall enjoy the illusion of everyday life until, one day, the Titans break through with help from others who oppose those in the wall. If you enjoyed the shocking twists, turns, and heartbreak of Arcane and haven’t given this show a shot, it’s time.

6) The Legend of Vox Machina

Give this one a try. Image via Amazon Studios

The Legend of Vox Machina is an adult fantasy animation series about questionable main characters on a quest to save the world.

This series is based on campaign one of Critical Role, a livestreamed Dungeons & Dragons game played by some of the video game industry’s most well-known voice actors. Still, you don’t need to know anything about DnD to enjoy the story—or the character’s comedic shenanigans, terrible humor, and classic animation style. Plus, the cast all reprise their roles for the show, meaning you get to hear voices like Ashley Johnson (Ellie from The Last of Us), Matthew Mercer (Cassidy from Overwatch), and more.

5) The Legend of Korra

This one’s not just for kids. Image via Nickelodeon

The Legend of Korra is an oldie but a goodie. This series follows the journey of Korra, a passionately rebellious and fearless teenage girl who discovers an anti-bending rebellion threatening to rip apart the Republic City. As a bender, someone who can manipulate the elements, this directly impacts not only her life, but the lives of everyone she holds dear.

It has themes and elements similar to Arcane where the main character has to grow and become stronger in a world on the verge of war, and it’s a great watch.

4) Castlevania

A big-time favorite.Image via Netflix

Castlevania is a violent, scary, and horror-filled series inspired by the popular video game Castlevania, or Akumajō Dracula in Japan. This compelling and visually appealing animation offers a unique take on vampiric lore and Dracula that you can’t help but sink your teeth into.

3) Blue Eye Samurai

A wonderful period piece. Image via Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai is masterfully animated and shows slices and dices in tasteful succession, delivering a dazzling display of visual prowess. The show tackles race, masochism, sexism, and more in a dark, gritty environment that excels at expressing every angle it attempts.

During Japan’s Edo period, the half-white, half-Japanese Onna-musha Mizu sets off on a quest for vengeance against four white men—one of whom is her father.

2) Akudama Drive

Definitely worth your time. Image via Crunchyroll

Akudama Drive is set in a dystopian future with many elements similar to Arcane. This series follows a young woman who, after being arrested, is caught amid a heist conspiracy.

If you enjoy shows with lots of action, odd characters, and a storyline that’ll pull on your heartstrings, Akudama Drive is worth watching.

1) Gungrave

The best we’ve got. Image via Crunchyroll

Gungrave is an animation series based on the titular game series. It’s a show immersed in darkness, action, and crime, and revolves around two best friends who follow very different paths.

The storyline flicks between the past and the future to show why one became a gun-wielding monster killer and the other a cruel leader.

So, there you have it. We’ve got you covered if you are looking for more shows like Arcane. Enjoy!

