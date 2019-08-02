Riot Games confirms that it’s working on a fighting game

Riot Games, the creators of the insanely-popular MOBA game League of Legends, has revealed that it’s finally making its second game.

The confirmation came today from Evo founder and Riot employee Tom Cannon on the first day of Evo 2019. During a talk show, Cannon said that Riot is working on a brand-new fighting game.

Rod Breslau on Twitter Breaking: EVO founder and Riot employee Tom Cannon has confirmed the worst kept secret in gaming – Riot is officially working on a fighting game, the first game outside of League of Legends for Riot https://t.co/P3BGaVs4u4

Not much else is known about the game, however, including the characters, story, what it’ll be called, what it’ll look like, or even if it’ll be linked to League of Legends.

This news should come as no surprise to those who remember Riot’s acquisition of Radiant, which created the fighting game Rising Thunder, a few years ago. Riot has been sitting on that studio for some time and not much was known about what it was working on—until today.

Since it’s taken this long to finally get an announcement about Riot’s upcoming fighting game, though, don’t expect to hear anything else about it anytime soon. While the community might be hyped about a potential Rising Thunder 2, Cannon remained silent on the project during the reveal and said it could still be a while until we finally hear more about the title.