Riot is producing an animated series called Arcane

Riot Games is is producing “Arcane,” an animated series. The League developer dropped a full-length trailer earlier tonight during a special edition of Riot Pls.

In the trailer, we learned the series will be set in Runeterra. The gritty cyberpunk-eque city design suggest the story will take place in Zaun. This is further implied by a glowing city appearing in the trailer, which appears to be Piltover.

The description of the trailer says that “Arcane” will be about “the origins of two iconic League champions—and the power that will tear them apart.” This further implies that the story behind “Arcane” will revolve around the champions Jinx and Vi.

Earlier today a Twitter post by Rod “Slasher” Breslau suggested Riot would be releasing an anime series in the future. League fans were ecstatic about this possibility, but as it turns out the series will be less of an anime. But fans still seem to be pumped up about it.

“Arcane” has no set release date yet. But according to the trailer, it is expected to release in 2020.