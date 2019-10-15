Riot expected to announce a League of Legends anime during 10-year anniversary celebrations

If you were among the vast number of League of Legends fans that have been asking Riot Games to create an anime based off the game, then the wait might be finally over.

Riot will be announcing its plans for a League anime during the game’s 10-year anniversary celebration, according to Rod “Slasher” Breslau.

Should Riot create an anime, fans can expect the storyline to be top-notch because of the company’s past work in terms of lore-building. League of Legends has some of the most interesting storylines of any MOBA game, from its champions to the world that they come from. There is plenty of material for people to take inspiration from, and it should make for an entertaining show.

Riot’s in-house cinematics team has already released gorgeous trailers and music videos for various events and skin lines. Riot recently released an impressive video for the new Star Guardian skins that hit the Summoner’s Rift, all in anime-esque style.

Slasher’s sources said that along with the anime, Riot is also announcing that a digital card game is in the works—this new venture will throw them into competition with popular titles like Blizzard Entertainment’s Hearthstone and Wizard of the Coast’s Magic: The Gathering.

You can watch for the big announcements when the 10-year anniversary celebrations begin today (Tuesday, Oct. 15) at 12pm CT.