Riot to reportedly unveil a digital card game during League’s 10-year Anniversary event

Riot Games is finally making good on that “s” in its name. Riot will reportedly be revealing a digital card game, titled Legends of Runeterra, during the League of Legends 10-year Anniversary Event later today.

Little information has been unveiled on Riot’s new venture. But Runeterra, the world that League takes place in, will likely be the inspiration for any content put in the game. This will help fans further dive into League’s rich lore.

Riot would try to put its own imprint on the digital card game field, joining competitors Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering Arena who have already achieved great success.

This isn’t the only game that the video game developers are working on. Evo founder and Riot employee Tom Cannon confirmed that the company is working on a fighting game on the first day of Evo 2019. It’s unclear if the characters or story will be linked to League lore, however.

A livestream for the Anniversary event will be broadcasted on the Riot Games Twitch channel, at 8pm CT.