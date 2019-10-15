How to watch the League of Legends 10-year Anniversary stream

Riot Games will be celebrating its 10-year Anniversary with an all-day event chock-full of live matches, streamed activities, and a first look into new content.

The event spans six hours, beginning with live streams from Rioters, mixing in some League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics matches, and ending with the main event: Riot Pls. Fans can expect an update on key features, like the Summoner’s Rift update and a TFT competitive scene.

Image via Riot Games

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the celebration.

Schedule

12pm CT: Riot employees around the world will kick off the event with “streamed activities” and “digital experiences.”

4:30pm CT: League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics showmatches airing live on Twitch and Youtube.

7:30pm CT: Anniversary event pre-show hosted by James “Dash” Patterson.

8pm CT: The 10-year Anniversary Edition of Riot Pls.

Where to watch the action

Fans eager to catch the action can tune in to Riot Games Twitch or YouTube Channel, where it will be live broadcasted throughout the day.

What to expect from the main event

Riot Pls is a vlog hosted by Riot lead producer Joe “New001” Tung. Its priority is to discuss League‘s direction for the next season, as well as the rationale behind the changes.

“In the 10th Anniversary Edition Riot Pls, we’ll take a look back at our favorite League moments and share a glimpse of the future, including a first look at this year’s preseason changes and TFT’s next big content update,” according to Riot Cactopus.

League developers already gave players a preview of the MOBA’s future in their preseason gameplay goals, explaining that Summoner’s Rift would be undergoing some serious environmental changes. Riot Pls will likely expand on the map adjustments, explaining how the diverse terrain will play a factor in matchmaking.

TFT fans will also be updated on the autobattler’s “set two” content, which may potentially include a competitive scene for 2020.