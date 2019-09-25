Riot reveals a competitive scene for Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics fans can jump for joy—a pro scene is coming soon.

TFT product lead Richard “Maple Nectar” Henkel updated fans on the autobattler’s future today, explaining that a competitive scene will be introduced in 2020.

Image via Riot Games

“The hunger is definitely there—the proportion of ranked to normal games of TFT is 4:1, and the mode is incredibly resonant in some of our most competitive regions like Korea,” Henkel said. “We want to provide an experience worthy of the players that have dedicated themselves to being the best in the world.”

With the wide majority of TFT players opting for ranked mode, it seems like the game is far from casual.

Korea’s admiration for League of Legends has given Riot great success overseas, as seen from the amazing turnout for the 2018 Worlds Championship, which took place in various cities across South Korea.

So if TFT is extremely popular in Korea, the mecca of professional gaming, then it only makes sense for Riot to ride that wave. And with over 33 million people playing TFT every month, it’s not difficult to imagine how far a professional scene can go.

TFT’s team will continue to update fans on the game’s progress with a deep gameplay dive that will address what was learned from the design of Set 1 and what will be applied to Set 2 next month.